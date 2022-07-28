Seven Must-See Matches During WWE SummerSlam 2022 Weekend

The pro wrestling world is about to take over Nashville for SummerSlam 2022 Weekend. Not only will WWE have more than 30,000 fans inside Nissan Stadium for Saturday's premium live event, but the Starrcast convention is back and promotions like GCW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Black Label Pro are all running shows inside the Nashville Fairgrounds. The weekend will then conclude with the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, featuring wrestlers from almost every major pro wrestling promotion in the world. Below are seven matches you should go out of your way to see this weekend. Which show are you most excited about? Let us know down in the comments!

Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Ric Flair's Last Match) I’m A Big F’n Deal & I’ll Show You Why This Sunday! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents #FlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/2TezXw5XWb — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 27, 2022 However you may feel about "The Nature Boy" stepping back in the ring for one more match, you can't deny the intrigue the Starrcast folks have managed to build around this match. Will it be the best bell-to-bell match of the weekend? Probably not. But there's definitely a chance it can deliver the most emotional moment of the weekend. prevnext

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu (Ric Flair's Last Match) Sunday when @StarrcastEvents presents #RicFlairsLastMatch live on @FiteTV we have a line-up of amazing matches including @IMPACTWRESTLING Worlds Champion@Walking_Weapon defending against @MLW’s @SAMOANWEREWOLF Here is a old school #TeamCanada style promo! #NorthernAlliance pic.twitter.com/jkUkE0zFQZ — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) July 28, 2022 It's obscene just how many promotions are going to be represented at Ric Flair's Last Match, but Impact Wrestling has a good chance to outshine all of them. Josh Alexander has been stellar as Impact World Champion and now he gets to face someone in Fatu who utterly dominated MLW's main event scene for over 800 days. prevnext

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (SummerSlam) #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE defends against @BeckyLynchWWE at #SummerSlam!https://t.co/fqBxjx8mjn — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022 Even though it will have the biggest crowd of the weekend, SummerSlam's card is looking a little rough. It just lost Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and six of its eight matches are rematches from WrestleMania 38, Money in the Bank, or in the case of The Mysterios vs. Judgement Day, this week's Raw. But Belair vs. Lynch wound up being one of the undisputed highlights of WrestleMania and they'll likely find a way to top that this time around. prevnext

Kushida vs. Alex Shelley (NJPW's Music City Mayhem) TWO DAYS AWAY! Best friends and iconic partners- even better opponents? KUSHIDA faces Alex Shelley SATURDAY! Last tix: https://t.co/7l4U6DEZIT Full card, preview: https://t.co/DwIHI9Hsdw#njpw #njmayhem pic.twitter.com/5a27ZqNIIk — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 28, 2022 Kushida is back in New Japan and he's taking on his old Time Splitters tag team partner. This match alone makes the New Japan event worth buying. prevnext

GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Blake Christian (The People vs. GCW) *NASHVILLE UPDATE* It's Official... *GCW World Title Match* JON MOXLEY

vs

BLAKE CHRISTIAN Plus:

Janela vs Psycho

Bandido

Bussy

Gringo

Bailey

Masha

Deppen

SGC

+more Tix:https://t.co/ueOipRqr6U Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! Fri 7/29 – 1030PM*

(*Following the Ric Flair Roast) pic.twitter.com/lWG1IhCYIw — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 20, 2022 It's a Jon Moxley GCW World Championship match in the year of our Lord 2022, you knew it was making the list. prevnext

Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen *NASHVILLE UPDATE* Just Signed: MIKE BAILEY

vs

TONY DEPPEN Plus:

Moxley vs Blake

Janela vs Psycho

Bandido

Bussy

Gringo

Masha

SGC

+more Tix:https://t.co/ueOipRqr6U Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! Fri 7/29 – 1030PM*

(*Following the Ric Flair Roast) pic.twitter.com/iPuMXBr8eg — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 8, 2022 "Speedball" Mike Bailey has been making a strong case to be considered one of the best wrestlers of 2022, even if most of his national exposure has been in Impact Wrestling's X Division. A match against ROH's Tony Deppen should continue that trend. prevnext

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne (Black Label Pro: The Gang Crosses The Line) 🚨BLP AT STARRCAST🚨 FIRST TIME EVER! Nick Wayne vs Konosuke Takeshita! Right before the Flair Roast!

Nashville Fairgrounds

7/29/22 at 5 CT Tickets: https://t.co/ChKBzjI1n7 Watch on Fite: https://t.co/meuQDbBTT5 pic.twitter.com/TYW7EzG7wC — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) July 12, 2022 It's a battle of two of AEW's biggest prospects. Even though he has lost every major TV match, Takeshita has consistently impressed fans every time AEW gives him an opportunity on either Dynamite or Rampage. Meanwhile, online wrestling fans are seemingly buzzing about a new Nick Wayne match every weekend. prevnext