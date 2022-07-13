Starrcast V Full Schedule at the Nashville Fairgrounds Confirmed

Starrcast V sees the return of the wildly popular Starrcast fan convention on July 29-31, as professional wrestling fans will gather at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN, to see a variety of panels and live shows from GCW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Black Label Society. The event will culminate with the Ric Flair's Last Match event, which has been moved to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville after tickets for show at the Fairgrounds quickly sold out.

The official Starrcast schedule officially dropped on Wednesday, which you can see below along with all of the matches that have been confirmed for each of the events. Stay tuned for more updates!

Can you see this post?



If you can, comment & let us know where you’re visiting or watching #STARRCAST from. pic.twitter.com/r7Qt9fTiYK — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 13, 2022

Friday, July 29

Black Lable Pro Presents The Gang Crosses The Line 5-8 p.m.

BLP Heavyweight Championship: PCO vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Joshua Bishop vs. Levi Everett (Monster's Ball Match)

BLP Tag Team Championship Match: Violence is Forever vs. Dan The Dad & Shark Boy

Josh Alexander vs. Kevin Blackwood

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne

Crowbar vs. Jake Something

Steph De Lander vs. Billie Starkz

James Storm vs. Bryan Keith

The Roast of Ric Flair 8-10 p.m.

GCW Presents The People vs. GCW 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Blake Christian

Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen

Pyscho Clown vs. Joey Janela

Father James Mitchell's Midnight Karakoke 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Saturday, July 30

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet featuring Claudio Castagnoli 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Sessions w/ Renee Paquette featuring Bryan Danielson 12:30 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling Presents Music City Mayhem 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado (No Disqualification Match)

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian

Clark Connor vs. Davey Richards

One Last Ride for THe Horsemen 2:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

30 Years Later w/ Bret "The Hitman" Hart 4 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

The Official Starrcast 5 After Party 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 31

Foley is POD w/ Mick Foley 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Saraya: Turning the Page 10:45 a.m.-Noon

What's NeXT? w/ Johnny Gargano 2:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Ric Flair's Last Match (at Nashville Municipal Auditorium) Preshow at 5:05 p.m., Begins at 6 p.m.