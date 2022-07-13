Starrcast V Full Schedule at the Nashville Fairgrounds Confirmed
Starrcast V sees the return of the wildly popular Starrcast fan convention on July 29-31, as professional wrestling fans will gather at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN, to see a variety of panels and live shows from GCW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Black Label Society. The event will culminate with the Ric Flair's Last Match event, which has been moved to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville after tickets for show at the Fairgrounds quickly sold out.
The official Starrcast schedule officially dropped on Wednesday, which you can see below along with all of the matches that have been confirmed for each of the events. Stay tuned for more updates!
Can you see this post?— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 13, 2022
If you can, comment & let us know where you’re visiting or watching #STARRCAST from. pic.twitter.com/r7Qt9fTiYK
Friday, July 29
Black Lable Pro Presents The Gang Crosses The Line 5-8 p.m.
- BLP Heavyweight Championship: PCO vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Joshua Bishop vs. Levi Everett (Monster's Ball Match)
- BLP Tag Team Championship Match: Violence is Forever vs. Dan The Dad & Shark Boy
- Josh Alexander vs. Kevin Blackwood
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne
- Crowbar vs. Jake Something
- Steph De Lander vs. Billie Starkz
- James Storm vs. Bryan Keith
The Roast of Ric Flair 8-10 p.m.
GCW Presents The People vs. GCW 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
- GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Blake Christian
- Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen
- Pyscho Clown vs. Joey Janela
Father James Mitchell's Midnight Karakoke 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Saturday, July 30
The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.
Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet featuring Claudio Castagnoli 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
The Sessions w/ Renee Paquette featuring Bryan Danielson 12:30 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Presents Music City Mayhem 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado (No Disqualification Match)
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian
- Clark Connor vs. Davey Richards
One Last Ride for THe Horsemen 2:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
30 Years Later w/ Bret "The Hitman" Hart 4 p.m.-5:15 p.m.
The Official Starrcast 5 After Party 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 310comments
Foley is POD w/ Mick Foley 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.
Saraya: Turning the Page 10:45 a.m.-Noon
What's NeXT? w/ Johnny Gargano 2:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Ric Flair's Last Match (at Nashville Municipal Auditorium) Preshow at 5:05 p.m., Begins at 6 p.m.
- Ric Flair vs. TBA
- Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu
- Impact Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grave vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering
- Rey Fenix vs. Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Bandidio
- The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Wolves
- The Von Erichs vs. The Briscoes
- Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
- Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita