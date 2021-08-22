WWE's Becky Lynch Returns at SummerSlam to Win SmackDown Women's Title

✖

The long-awaited return of Becky Lynch finally happened at SummerSlam, and she replaced Sasha Banks in a surprising victory over Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. One of the biggest questions in WWE revolved around Lynch's return, more specifically when she would make her return to the ring. Lynch has had some fun trolling fans with teases of being backstage at various events, but she has yet to actually appear on television, and sometimes she wasn't even at the event. Some thought that might be different coming into SummerSlam, as it would make for one hell of a return and buzzworthy moment for WWE's second-biggest show of the year. That said, some also thought the mysterious absence of Sasha Banks from SmackDown might speed up Lynch's return if she couldn't make the show, and while Carmella came out, it was Becky Lynch who came out to dave the day and take her spot.

The crowd was on their feet for the reveal, and so happy to see Lynch back in WWE. Belair was shocked as well, but extremely happy, while Carmella looked visibly upset. Belair was ready though, but the match did not go the way the Champion hoped. Belair and Lynch would lock up after the bell rang, but soon after Lynch would hit the ManHandle Slam and pin Belair clean for the win, and with it, she became once again SmackDown Women's Champion.

Belair looked visibly upset and disappointed, but she lifted her chin and looked like she will be looking for a rematch very soon.

Previously Banks and Bianca Belair had been pulled from a live show for undisclosed reasons, and that's when fans started worrying about an injury or health issue keeping them out of SummerSlam. They were confirmed for the show by WWE later, but then Banks was not at the SmackDown before SummerSlam, though Belair was.

As for Lynch, she instantly brings new energy and star power to whichever brand she ends up calling home, though the assumption would be that she joins Raw since she was previously Raw Women's Champion and never lost the title, as she relinquished it to Asuka after announcing her pregnancy. That said, she was also SmackDown Women's Champion before that and held both titles at the same time, so her options are plentiful.

Her possible opponents are also plentiful, as there are a number of names that come to mind in both brands. Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Toni Storm, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi Blackheart, and Tegan Nox could all use a new opponent, so we'll have to wait and see what WWE decides to do.

Here's the current full card for this weekend's big event:

Roman Reigns (C) vs John Cena (Universal Championship)

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Goldberg (WWE Championship)

Bianca Belair (C) vs Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The Mysterios (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

AJ Styles and Omos (C) vs Randy Orton and Riddle (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Sheamus (C) vs Damian Priest (United States Championship)

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

