Was WWE SummerSlam Ronda Rousey's Retirement Match?

Ronda Rousey suffered her first submission loss in her WWE career this past weekend at WWE SummerSlam. The baddest woman on the planet squared off against longtime friend Shayna Baszler in an "MMA Rules Match," a call back to both women's history inside the octagon. While the bout did not go over well with the live crowd at Ford Field or those watching at home, as many criticized how scripted mixed martial arts comes off on screen, it still represented a career-defining victory for Baszler. The former NXT Women's Champion has had start-stop momentum on the main roster since being called up in early 2020, and this W puts her in a strong position moving forward.

Ronda Rousey Retires From WWE?

According to the Wrestling Observer, Ronda Rousey's WWE SummerSlam match was her final bout for the foreseeable future, being specifically described as her "farewell for now." It sounds like Rousey is leaving the door open for a WWE return sometime down the line but is in no rush to get back in the ring anytime soon.

Rousey and Baszler became WWE Women's Tag Team Champions shortly after WWE WrestleMania 39 but held them for just over one month. This surprised many as reports leading into their reign indicated that Rousey and Baszler would have a championship-defining run with the belts, but it ultimately ended far before it could pick up steam. This consequently accelerated Rousey and Baszler's feud with one another as Rousey was said to have a "hard out" from WWE after WWE SummerSlam.

Rousey's current WWE run began in January 2022 and is her longest to date. Her in-ring debut came in April 2018 and began a stretch that ended just one year later compared to this second stint that has lasted roughly 20 months. If this is the end of her WWE career, Rousey leaves with four championship reigns to her name.

WWE SummerSlam Results

Logan Paul def. Ricochet

Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam Battle Royal: LA Knight def. field

LA Knight def. field MMA Rules Match: Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Drew McIntyre



Gunther def. Drew McIntyre World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor WWE Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules)

