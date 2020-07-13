WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Arrested Again

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWF & ECW star Tammy "Sunny" Sytch found herself in legal trouble once again this week, as PWInsider reports she was arrested and incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correction Institution in Freehold, New Jersey. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension, eluding a police officer and contempt/violation of a domestic violence restraining order, though it is still unclear what situation brought about the arrest.

Sytch was released from Carbon County Correctional back in February and was on parole at the time of Monday's arrest.

Sunny's legal troubles stretch back to 2012 when she was arrested five times within a four-week span. She served 114 days in jail in 2014, then was arrested for DUIs three times in a span of two months in 2015. She once again got in trouble in 2016 that had her in jail until early 2017, was arrested for two more DUIs in early 2018, was jailed again and paroled in October of that year. A bench warrant for her arrest was issued in February 2019 and she remained in prison until February of this year.

Rumors that Sytch was trying to pawn off her WWE Hall of Fame ring started circulating in 2016, though she denied them.

"Everything in this business and revolving around this business is a work," Sytch said in an interview at the time. "The whole ring thing, it was a publicity stunt thought of by me and Steven Hirsch from Vivid [Entertainment Group] just to get publicity for selling the movie. That was it. That was all it was. It was a publicity stunt we got TMZ to do because that's the best way get anything out there to the media and that's all it was. My ring is locked up in a safe in the next room right now. I don't need to sell my ring to pay anything. That's not how it works."

Since her release earlier this year Sytch had opened an OnlyFans account to upload explicit photos and adult videos.

