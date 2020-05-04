WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Opens OnlyFans Adult Video Account After Jail Sentence

✖

It's been a rough few years for Tammy Lynn Sytch, also known as WWE Hall of Famer Sunny. Her latest run-in with the law saw her serve over a year in prison after a bench warrant was issued by the Carbon County (Pennsylvania) Probation Department, revoking her 2018 parole from her previous sentencing. She was released from the Carbon County Correctional Facility back on Feb 25, and recently announced that she was launching an OnlyFans account to upload explicit photos and adult videos.

"I am the Original Diva, Hall of Famer, Lover and Fighter, getting better with age ;) I love puppies," the description on Sytch's biography reads.

Sytch previous ventures with adult entertainment include posing for Missy Hyatt's website "Wrestling Vixxxens," and in 2016 she starred in the adult film "Sunny Side Up" for Vivid Entertainment.

As of now her account has nearly 400 posts, 12 videos, 1400 fans and more than 24,000 likes.

Sytch worked primarily as a manage in ECW and the WWF, working with wrestlers like Chris Candido, The Road Warriors and The Smoking Gunns. She hasn't wrestled in any capacity since 2009, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Stories of her trying to pawn off her Hall of Fame ring first started popping up in 2016, though she later denied attempting that in interviews.

"Everything in this business and revolving around this business is a work," Sytch said in an interview at the time. "The whole ring thing, it was a publicity stunt thought of by me and Steven Hirsch from Vivid [Entertainment Group] just to get publicity for selling the movie. That was it. That was all it was. It was a publicity stunt we got TMZ to do because that's the best way get anything out there to the media and that's all it was. My ring is locked up in a safe in the next room right now. I don't need to sell my ring to pay anything. That's not how it works."

