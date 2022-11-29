WWE Superstar Wrestling First NXT Match Since July 2020

The Triple H regime of WWE has given multiple superstars a new lease on life. Formerly directionless talent like Gunther and Nikki Cross have brought back elements of their NXT selves, while over a dozen previously released wrestlers have been brought back to the company and been placed in prominent positions. Another star impacted by that first point is Dominik Dijakovic. The 6-foot-7 powerhouse enjoyed some spotlight during his first NXT run, wowing in a singles feud with Keith Lee, but immediately soured upon his main roster call-up. Rebranded as T-Bar, the masked big man of the short-lived RETRIBUTION stable, Dijakovic rarely picked up any victories. Even after RETRIBUTION disbanded, Dijakovic remained as T-Bar but never picked up any real momentum.

Today, Dijakovic's RETRIBUTION ties are completely in the rear view. He recently returned to NXT, rebranded once again as Dijak, a shortened version of his original WWE name. Dijak set his sights on NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, attacking him at the conclusion of the November 22nd edition of NXT.

While his intentions are clear, Dijak needs to pick up some victories before warranting a title opportunity, and he gets the chance to start that momentum tonight. WWE officially announced that Dijak would be wrestling his first NXT match since July 22nd, 2020 on tonight's show. That last black and yellow bout came against Karrion Kross, who handed Dijak a loss as a result of a referee's decision.

Dijak has stayed fairly quiet since his return, only sharing a couple of cryptic images of his attack on Wes Lee. He did write one crystal clear tweet directed at Elon Musk, calling out the Twitter owner for not allowing users to change their name. As of this writing, Dijak's Twitter handle is still @TBARRetribution.

Hello Elon Musk, if I pay your stupid $8 fee would that mean I can finally change my God forsaken name officially to DIJAK because the last thing on this planet that I want to be is T-BAR," Dijak wrote. "Thank you."

The full lineup for tonight's NXT can be seen below:

Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

Shawn Michaels along with Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze, X-Pac, and Molly Holly reveal Iron Survivor Challenge competitors

Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Nikkita Lyons vs. Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne)

Dijak in action

Malik Blade vs. Von Wagner

NXT airs on the USA Network tonight at 8 PM ET.