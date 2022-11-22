WWE's Nikki Cross Trashes Superhero Gear With Callback to Famous Spider-Man Scene

WWE's Nikki Cross has completed her transformation of the last few weeks by trashing her former (Almost) a Super Hero gear in a callback to one of the most famous Spider-Man scenes of all time! Cross has seen a bit of a revitalization in the last few weeks since she suddenly returned and started wreaking the same kind of havoc she once did before donning her Nikki A.S.H. super hero gear a few years ago. After aligning with Damage CTRL leading into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, now the WWE superstar is completely ditching the hero role.

Declaring she's "Ash no more" much like how Peter Parker's Spider-Man did in both Spider-Man 2 and the famous Spider-Man No More comics storyline, Cross threw her former gear in the trash as she readies for a more likely villainous future. Parker notably gave up being Spider-Man because it became such a burden on his personal life and well being, so it will be interesting to see where Cross goes from here. Check out her declaration below as shared with fans on Twitter.

Ash No More pic.twitter.com/3gY2p02zUf — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiASH) November 22, 2022

What is Nikki Cross Up to Now?

Cross is gearing up for the Women's WarGames match this coming weekend at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames as she teams with Damage CTRL and Rhea Ripley against the team of Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a fifth unknown entrant as of this writing. After winning and subsequently trashing the 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke a few weeks ago, it seems like Cross isn't done trashing things just yet.

As for the rest of the Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event coming this Saturday, the current card for the event breaks down as such:

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBD vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Io Sky, and Dakota Kai), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross (Women's WarGames match)

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sola Sikoa and Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens (Men's WarGames Match)

Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (United States Championship)

