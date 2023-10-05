Former WWE Champion Paid Gamer $1000 For Elden Ring Assist

In the past, we've seen countless video games arrive that have featured the ever-expanding roster of the WWE and it seems that this trend won't be ending any time soon. As the world of professional wrestling seems tailor-made to video games, a number of superstars will often try their hands at playing games in their off-hours. In a recent podcast episode, two former WWE superstars revealed that a major player in the professional wrestling world went to some extreme lengths when it came to making headway in Elden Ring's Lands Between.

If you're unfamiliar with Elden Ring, the game is from the producers at From Software. Known for creating games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Demon Souls, and Sekiro, the company is known for creating entries that are some of the most difficult games in the history of the medium. A single boss can sometimes take players hours of gameplay to eventually defeat them and many gamers have broken their controllers when fighting against some of the legendary figures in From Software's history. It seems that one former WWE superstar took the opportunity to pay another gamer $1000 to help him on his quest to become the new Elden Lord.

(Photo: WWE & From Software)

Randy Orton Pays to be Elden Lord

Following their recent departure from World Wrestling Entertainment, wrestling superstars Brennan Williams and Mansoor Al-Shehail recently spoke on their podcast, The Insiderz, about the lengths Randy Orton took to progress in Elden Ring. Apparently, Orton had paid another gamer $1,000 to both level up his character as well as net him a number of runes. Here's the direct quote from the podcast which you can listen to below, "Yeah, it's f'ing hard. I paid a guy $1,000 bucks to give me infinite runes so I could level up to 100 right away. I love that game though. It's awesome. But no, I couldn't deal with that bulls**t so I just paid a guy to give me a bunch of runes."

What do you think of Randy Oton going to extreme lengths to make progress in Elden Ring? What is your favorite entry from the world of From Software? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.