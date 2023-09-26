WWE: High School Students Go Viral With RKO in Front of Randy Orton

Some high school students have gone viral with fans online for pulling off an RKO in front of WWE Superstar Randy Orton! It's hard to deny the impact Orton has had on the WWE over the years throughout his long career, but one thing that has managed to make it into the greater world around wrestling is the RKO. Some finishing moves are just iconic for one reason or another, but the RKO has basically become an icon in its own right. Through memes, families pulling off in pools (which included Orton himself sometimes), and more it's now one of the best finishers out there today.

It's so popular in fact that even a group of students at a high school have gone viral for managing to do one themselves, but the twist is the fact that they do so right in front of WWE Superstar Randy Orton himself during a volleyball game. With an RKO and a three count to end a quick match, it seemed like Orton was impressed that they were able to pull it off so flawlessly. You can check out the viral TikTok from @parker_smith below.

When Is Randy Orton Coming Back to the WWE?

Randy Orton has unfortunately been missing from action on WWE television for the last 16 months. Since his final match on WWE Monday Night Raw in May 2022 in which he and former tag team partner Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championships to The Usos (which then unified the Tag Team Championships together for the foreseeable future and kicked off a new era of The Bloodline story). It was reported that he was going to be absent from action for a while due to a much needed back surgery, but fans have begun to wonder whether or not his return could be coming soon.

As of the time of this writing, WWE has not announced a potential in-ring return for Randy Orton but reports have spotted him heading to the WWE Performance Center as of this month. It's unclear as to whether or not he's actually back on the way towards in-ring action with potential training for it, but it could be a sign that he's heading in the right direction for a potential comeback.

There will be lots for Orton to be involved with on WWE television when he returns, and fans clearly can't wait to see his next RKO.