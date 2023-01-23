Every WWE Video Game Cover John Cena Has Been On

The face that runs the place is the cover star of WWE 2K23. As revealed in the WWE 2K23 official trailer, John Cena is once again the cover athlete for WWE's flagship video game. This is the second time in WWE's 2K era of video games that the 16-time world champion has stood alone on the cover, as Cena previously represented WWE on the cover of WWE 2K15. Cena's cover boy status dates much further back than WWE 2K15 though, as he has been appearing on WWE video game covers since 2003's WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain.

WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain (Photo: wwe) Cena's first WWE video game cover appearance comes in the background of WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain, as he takes a chokeslam from The Undertaker.

WWE Survivor Series (2004) (Photo: wwe) Cena was bumped up in spotlight the following year, receiving a prominent spot alongside Taker, Rey Mysterio, and others on the cover of WWE Survivor Series.

WWE Day of Reckoning 2 (Photo: WWE) Cena's streak continued in 2005, as he was featured alongside Triple H and Stacy Keibler on the cover of WWE Day of Reckoning 2.

WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2006 (Photo: WWE) Cena shared the spotlight once more, this time with Batista on the cover of WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2006.

WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2007 (Photo: WWE) Cena drifted to the background the next year, as Triple H had cover spotlight on WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2007.

WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2008 (Photo: WWE) Cena and Taker shared the cover again on WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2008, with Bobby Lashley rounding out the trio.

WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2010 (Photo: WWE) For the first time in his career, Cena received central spotlight on WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2010.

WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2011 (Photo: WWE) Cena kept his spot the following year, sharing cover duties with Big Show and The Miz on WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2011.

WWE All-Stars (Photo: WWE) Alongside legends like Hulk Hogan and The Rock, Cena was placed prominently on the cover of WWE All-Stars, a one-off arcade-style WWE video game released in 2011.

WWE 2K15 (Photo: WWE 2K) After nine covers with other WWE superstars, Cena stood alone for the first time on WWE 2K15.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Photo: WWE) Nearly a decade after the previous arcade-style WWE video game release, WWE pivoted away from its traditional simulation-style in 2020 in favor of another arcade-style game: WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Cena is featured in the background, battling it out with Roman Reigns.