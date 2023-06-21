WWE Superstar Possibly Injured During NXT Gold Rush

A number of WWE Raw and SmackDown superstars showed up during week one of NXT Gold Rush, but one Superstar might have unfortunately suffered an injury. WWE Raw Superstar Dana Brooke had a match with Cora Jade, and things were moving along at a steady pace until Brooke's leg got hung up on the ropes as she was making her way into the ring. After that, she would start to move across the ring but her leg and knee gave out and she fell to the mat. The referee would come over and they would bring a stretcher, but at this point, it was seriously hard to tell whether this was kayfabe or real.

Normally this would happen for a minute and then Brooke would come back swinging into the match, but this whole sequence seemed to take quite a while, and Jade was heeling it up as Brooke was moved onto the stretcher. Everything just seemed a little off and more real than scripted, and at the point of believing it was legit, then things changed again.

.@DanaBrookeWWE never tapped, but the ref had to do something with that injured knee 😬@CoraJadeWWE wins by referee's stoppage. #NXTGoldRush pic.twitter.com/eHxasNkacw — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2023

Jade kept taunting Brooke as officials moved her up the ramp towards backstage, and then at one point she got in Brooke's face while she was on the stretcher. Then Brooke had enough and slapped Jade, and then she got off the stretcher and charged after Jade, eventually making it to the ring.

While this happened though Brooke kept holding her leg, and she didn't do much after this on her leg, as Jade would lock in a submission and the referee would call the match in an attempt to protect Brooke. It's hard to tell if the injury is real or completely kayfabe, but it might be a mix of both. Brooke could have injured herself during the match and then pushed through it to complete the match, and hopefully, we'll get some clarification on it soon.

Brooke just came to NXT a few weeks ago, as she participated in the NXT Women's Championship Number 1 Contender Battle Royal. She would come up short but then ignited a feud with Jade, and it appeared that it might play out over a few weeks. If Brooke is injured though, that would have to be cut short or postponed until Brooke can recover.

We wish Brooke all the best and if it is a genuine injury, we wish her a speedy recovery. If it is a real injury, it is likely we'll get some sort of report over the next few weeks.

What have you thought of Gold Rush so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!