Shawn Michaels Reveals Special Two Week WWE NXT Event

Tonight's NXT was full of surprises, including Seth Rollins accepting the challenge of Bron Breakker for a World Heavyweight Championship match. The surprises kept coming though, as right after Shawn Michaels would reveal that Rollins vs Breakker would be part of a special two-week event titled NXT Gold Rush, which kicks off next week. Rollins vs Breakker will be next week, and for week two, the NXT Championship will be on the line, as Carmelo Hayes will defend his Title against the winner of tonight's main event. That match will have Baron Corbin facing Ilja Dragunov for that Title shot, and whoever wins will be in the main event of NXT Gold Rush Night 2.

Michaels broke the news on Twitter, writing "NXT Gold Rush – A two week NXT TV Special – @bronbreakkerwwe vs.

@WWERollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title main events NEXT WEEK! Winner of tonight's @BaronCorbinWWE/

@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR faces @Carmelo_WWE for the NXT Championship in TWO WEEKS! #WWENXT." You can find the full tweet below.

NXT Gold Rush – A two week NXT TV Special – @bronbreakkerwwe vs. @WWERollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title main events NEXT WEEK!



Winner of tonight’s @BaronCorbinWWE/@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR faces @Carmelo_WWE for the NXT Championship in TWO WEEKS! #WWENXT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 14, 2023

Hayes has not shied away from defending his Title, and if he ends up going against Corbin, he will definitely have some added incentive. Corbin ambushed Hayes after his win against Bron Breakker at NXT Battleground, and ever since has been angling to get a Title shot at the NXT Championship. Hayes and Trick Williams have returned the favor though, and they showed up on SmackDown to throw some insults his way.

The gambit worked, as Corbin's continued taunting of them kept him from focusing on his opponent, and Butch was all too happy to take advantage. It would be Butch walking away the winner because of it, securing a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Corbin was beyond frustrated and shocked, and Hayes and Williams couldn't have been happier about it.

It's been a busy few weeks in NXT, as in addition to Breakker calling out Rollins, a number of Raw and SmackDown superstars have made appearances in NXT. Corbin has popped up a few times, as has Mustafa Ali, and then Dana Brooke entered herself in the Number 1 Contender Battle Royal. That all builds upon previous appearances from Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, The New Day, Apollo Crews, and The Viking Raiders, and the crossovers don't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Now we have more crossing over for NXT Gold Rush, and there are likely more surprises coming for NXT's next premium live event, which will be July's Great American Bash. If NXT Battleground was anything to go by, there will likely be some Title changes and a few unexpected match-ups. In the meantime, you can watch everything play out when Gold Rush kicks off next week.

Which match are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!