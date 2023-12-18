WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Natalya and Nia Jax Share Their Ugly Christmas Sweaters

WWE Superstars WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Natalya, Indie Hartwell, Nia Jax, and Nikki Cross are getting into the holiday spirit ahead of WWE Raw with their ugly Christmas sweaters.

Natalya took to social media to share some of the locker room in their sweaters. Hartwell had stolen Natalya's sweater that features a cat with a candy cane straw and a pocket for her coffee, made to look like the cat is drinking it. Ripley's homemade design says "Feel the Joy" in red and green font surrounded by Christmas ornaments. The trim of the shirt is decorated with tinsel and there are two strategically placed white mittens.

(Photo: Photo: @NatbyNature)

WWE backstage interviewer and host Jackie Redmond showed off her stylish outfit complete with a Santa hat to really get into the festive spirit. Raymond wears a cat collage sweater and all of them are also wearing hats. Natalya met up with Jax whose sweater has 3D elements. The tree has ornaments hanging off of it as well as functional lights. The red sweater also features a similar tinsel trim to Ripley's. Finally, Nikki Cross appears in an epic Die Hard Christmas sweater, further the divide -- is it actually a Christmas movie? Well, Cross sure seems to think so! The light pink sweater reads: "Nakatobi Plaza. Happy Trails Hans."

Every year, WWE releases select designs of their own holiday sweaters, with stars like Ripley, Becky Lynch, Undertaker, and Roman Reigns in last year's lineup. This year the options are rather light, but still perfect for any upcoming gathering to show off your wrestling fandom. This year include Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, a Ripple Junction World Heavyweight Championship sweater, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock. Knight's is probably the most Christmas-like offering, with deer, candy canes, snowflakes and stars. It also has a giant knight helmet wearing a Christmas hat in the middle. All of the designs are available via the WWE Shop.

Which of the sweaters worn by the female Superstars is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!