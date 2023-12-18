Major Update on Charlotte Flair's Knee Injury, Will Undergo Surgery

On the December 8 Tribute to the Troops episode of WWE SmackDown Charlotte Flair wrestled Damage CTRL's Asuka to eventually get to WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. During a commercial break mid-match, Flair would lose her footing and fall off the ropes, injuring herself on the way down. This was confirmed by fans who recorded the incident and when they came back on television the match was rushed to finish. Bayley aided Asuka to pull out a win for the team.

Flair was seen screaming in pain, clutching her knee in agony as WWE officials helped her to the back but little was known about the severity of the injury following the match. A report later stated she was pulled off upcoming schedule WWE Live Tour dates while she gets a full medical evaluation but those in WWE believed the situation was "fairly serious."

WWE confirmed the injury on this week's WWE SmackDown, stating that Flair would be out for nine months. A new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider adds a little bit more clarity to the situation, and by the sounds of it, Flair could be out longer than WWE is stating. Flair is set to undergo surgery for a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus. The belief is also that Flair strained her neck on the fall down, though not confirmed. Dave Meltzer corroborated the report in Sunday's Daily Update. Flair will undergo the surgery as soon as it can be scheduled.

As one of the top talents in WWE, this is undoubtedly a major blow to the division as Charlotte will be out at least through September, taking her out of any immediate plans for the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam. She was heavily involved in a storyline with Damage CTRL following a three-way match at SummerSlam for the championship. SKY would cash in her Money in the Bank contract, pinning Bianca Belair who had just won the match. Flair returned in June from a brief break following WrestleMania 39 and her title loss to Rhea Ripley, rehabbing another undisclosed injury.

Comicbook.com wishes Charlotte Flair a speedy recovery and we will continue to keep you updated as information is released on her condition.