WWE Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns Shocks With A Rock Bottom

This year’s Survivor Series has been nearly as much of an event featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson than the current “Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns, but that didn’t stop the current Universal Champion from paying homage to his cousin by performing a Rock Bottom of his own. Though neither Big E nor Roman Reigns put their respective championships on the line, that didn’t stop the superstars from giving this match their all as the main event of Survivor Series 2021.

Roman Reigns has had quite the run as the Universal Champion, with many wondering who, if anyone, will be able to dethrone him. Having defeated the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor, and more during his reign, many fans believe that the only one who can truly defeat Roman at this point is none other than the Rock himself, which would make for quite the WrestleMania main event should events transpire as such.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE’s Official Twitter Account shared the colossal moment wherein Roman Reigns used his cousin’s patented move to slam Big E to the mat, though it wasn’t enough to keep the member of the New Day down for long:

Unfortunately for Big E, he ultimately wasn’t able to defeat Reigns, and marked another loss for Smackdown, with the weekly show unable to score many wins in their matches against Raw throughout the night.

What did you think of Roman Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom? Who do you think will ultimately be able to take down the Tribal Chief? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

The current card and results for WWE Survivor Series 2021 breaks down as such thus far: