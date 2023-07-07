WWE Survivor Series 2023 Date and Location Announced, No Mention of War Games

Gone are the days of WWE dropping its entire premium live event calendar at once. Today, WWE announces dates and locations for its upcoming shows one at a time, often waiting until a couple months before the event is set to take place. Aside from WWE WrestleMania, which is often confirmed well over one year before it goes down, the bulk of WWE's premium live events have been announced at scattered points throughout 2023. With the calendar already being in the back half, WWE is gearing up to finalize its final events of the year, including its last of the "big five."

As announced in a press release, WWE Survivor Series is returning this fall. The show will go down from Chicago's Allstate Arena on Saturday, November 25th. This venue is no stranger to the multi-man tag-based event, as WWE previously ran a WWE Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in 2019.

WWE will be doubling down at the Allstate Arena as well, as the company will host an episode of WWE SmackDown at the venue the night before. This mirrors the strategy WWE used for previous premium live events earlier this year including Puerto Rico's WWE Backlash and London's WWE Money in the Bank.

It's worth noting that there is no mention of War Games in the announcement. Last year, WWE brought the War Games stipulation to WWE Survivor Series and utilized the name in the show's subtitle.

Responding to a question at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 press conference from ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque noted that he can see War Games becoming a traveling stipulation that is not necessarily glued to WWE Survivor Series.

"It's up in the air, but I think it's something we think about on a regular basis," Triple H said regarding stipulation matches getting their own self-titled premium live events. "No one is ever going to challenge somebody and go, 'That's it, I'm tired of you, I'm challenging you to an Elimination Chamber match with five other guys.' It doesn't work, right? Same thing, 'That does it, I challenge you to Money in the Bank.' Right? I feel like there's a difference there. I think we have to re-evaluate all of that. I think we have to look at that. It's really looking at the overall calendar and saying what is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans? What makes the most sense, one after the other?"

WWE Survivor Series goes down on November 25th.