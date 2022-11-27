Kevin Owens Pays Tribute to Dusty Rhodes at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes in a cool way with a loving shout out at WWE Survivor Series WarGames! The WarGames match itself is definitely a historical legacy within the company as it was first created by Dusty Rhodes several decades ago before becoming a pillar of the premium live events with NXT while Triple H was in charge there. Now that Triple H has moved onto Raw and SmackDown, Survivor Series this year was boosted by the very first men's and women's WarGames matches on the main premium live events.

It's a lot of legacy riding on those competing in both matches this evening, and Owens is fully aware of the road that got them to this point. Often using his own look to shout out the gear of some other WWE Superstars on the roster, Owens' look for WWE Survivor Series WarGames was instead a shout out to Dusty Rhodes' famous Bionic Elbow. Check it out below:

Kevin Owens has just returned to the roster following being sidelined due to injury, and this was the perfect time for him to comeback not only due to his history with the WarGames match format itself, but his appreciation for the match and its overall legacy. Not only that, but it inserts a whole new kind of dynamic with Sami Zayn's long running story with the Bloodline over the next few weeks.

As what went down during the WWE Survivor Series WarGames premium live event as a whole, the full card and results thus far break down as such:

Women's WarGames: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin (Mia Yim) and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey def. Shotzi

Men's WarGames: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch), Drew McIntyre, & Kevin Owens

How do you feel about Kevin Owens' tribute to Dusty Rhodes at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? How did you like the premium live event as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!