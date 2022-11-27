Ronda Rousey Retains Women's SmackDown Championship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames Despite Shotzi's Efforts

A winner has been decided in the match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames! Ever since taking the title off of Liv Morgan a few weeks back, Ronda Rousey has been more aggressive than ever before. It started when she fought back against the rules, and now she's much more confidently aggressive than ever before. Especially so when she started teaming up with some new muscle in the form of Shayna Baszler as the two of them have caused some real trouble for the rest of the roster.

This all came to a heated climax with Shotzi's match against Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames. Shotzi already took some major lumps from Rousey and Baszler on WWE Friday Night SmackDown the night before in a handicap match, and although Raquel Rodriguez tried to help, her arm was dislocated for the efforts and Shotzi swore that she would get some vengeance for her friend. Then the actual match began and despite Shotzi's efforts, Ronda had some advantages thanks to Baszler's interferences.

What Happens in Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi?

Shotzi proves she did her homework on Rousey's moveset quickly as she manages to dodge every one of Ronda's attempts. But at the same time, Ronda landed some key moves that really did some damage. Shotzi continued to take Ronda by surprise, however, as her overconfidence left Shotzi some windows to deal some damage of her own.

But as Shotzi continued to go for broke against both Rousey and Baszler's interferences, it eventually was too much for her to stay in the match. As for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames premium live event as a whole, the full card and results thus far break down as such:

Women's WarGames: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin (Mia Yim) and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey def. Shotzi

What did you think of the WWE Women's SmackDown Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi? Who do you think should have won? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!