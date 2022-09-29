Why WWE Fans Can Expect More Gimmicks Like The White Rabbit

WWE's White Rabbit gimmick has captured the imagination of fans over the past few weeks as various QR codes have popped up on episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown leading to more clues about who the mysterious figure behind the messages could be. Many of the signs point to the return of Bray Wyatt, while other clues have pointed toward Karrion Kross, the return of Aleister Black or the possibility of a new faction for Wyatt upon his return. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, these types of gimmicks will continue in the future as they reward fans who pay close attention to the TV product each week, something Triple H wants to make a staple under his regime.

"Have heard Paul Levesque told people in the financial community that part of WWE's new creative approach is dropping 'Easter eggs' that appeal to hardcores," Thurston wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "'White Rabbit' playing off-air during events, which some think teases the return of Bray Wyatt, seems like an example."

Regarding Wyatt, Triple H was recently asked about him returning to the company in an interview with Ariel Helwani — "[He is] one of the most — I mean this in the best way possible — crazy creative people I've ever been around. Mind just never stops thinking of creative, but it's like being in a whirlwind of stuff. So without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it's just all over the place. And like he's just [laughs] he's a victim of his own mind, and is creative, and it's just everywhere.

"But I love working with him, I loved working with him down there [in NXT], and even just being a small part of, as he was creating the Bray Wyatt character, and moments of just helping to harness his — I have no idea where some of the concepts and thoughts come from in his head, like some crazy place, right? But they're wonderfully crazy, but you just have to be able to — like, at some point [say], 'So, stop thinking and let's do this,'" he continued. "Because five minutes later he'll be like, 'Never mind all that other stuff, I got this crazy idea!' And he's off on something else, right? But he's a wonderfully free-flowing creative mind. As long as you can harness them, it's an amazing thing. It's just [laughs] harnessing them takes a lot of work."