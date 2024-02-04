WWE's Rhea Ripley Defends JD's Place in Judgement Day: 'You Can't Blame Mami' for R-Truth' (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day has been a dominating stable within WWE since its inception in 2022. Because of its tenure, members have come and gone including R-Truth. Up until this week's episode of WWE Raw, Truth believed he was part of the group, constantly adding a comedic element to their storyline and the group.

The WWE Women's World Champion and WWE 2K24 cover star Rhea Ripley recently appeared at an event for the video game and caught up with Comicbook's Matt Aguilar. When asked how she feels about having R-Truth in the group, Ripley notes that Truth is very funny but JD McDonagh earned his spot in the group. "He did, he threw himself in the line of fire so many times to the point that he turned Priest around," Ripley said. "Priest is a very, very stubborn man, and that's coming from someone who's probably more stubborn than him. So, I think JD deserves to be a part of the Judgment Day. As for Truth, this all started because he broke into our clubhouse. He legitimately somehow broke in. I don't know what happened, and he's just been following us around like a bad smell. And it's funny at times, it is, but the man thinks that he's family. You can't blame Mami."

Ripley reiterates that while she enjoys having Truth around, she also wants to punch him. "Yes, every now and then I'll have a good laugh, but then again, I also want to punch him in the face at times." Truth "joined" the Judgment Day shortly after he returned at the Survivor Series PLE in November. He began interacting with the group, determined to be part of it no matter the cost. After catching heat with McDonagh, Truth faced him on WWE Raw in a Miracle On 34th Street Fight match.

Truth instead dubbed it the 'Loser Leaves Judgment Day' match, which he won, thereby kicking McDonagh out. He modified the group's shirt by adding a piece of tape to the bottom that has his name (which later became an official t-shirt design on WWEShop). On a recent episode of WWE Raw, the group called Truth to the ring and Damian Priest let him know that he likes him so he's not going to be the one to beat him up. However, Finn Balor, McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio do.