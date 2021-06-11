WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity First Look Revealed (Exclusive)

Your favorite WWE trio is ready to share the power of positivity in a brand new comic series from BOOM! Studios, and the two issue limited sereis is aptly titled WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity. That's great news in and of itself, but even better is the fact that we've got your exclusive first look at the first issue right here, and you can see what Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston are up to in the debut issue. The series kicks off in July, but you dont need to wait that long, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

The new series is written by Evan Narcisse (Rise of the Black Panther) and Austin Walker (Friends At The Table), with artwork by Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and lettering by DC Hopkins. It also features a main cover by Bayliss and variant cover art by Rahzzah (Wolverine) and Oliver Barrett (WWE: Undertaker).

As you can see in the preview, we get to see how The New Da came together, with Big E and Kofi Kingston running into a wall when it came to their careers in WWE. That's when Xavier Woods proposed an alliance, and after some cereal bribery, he got them to listen to his master plan.

You can check out the official description below.

"Kingston, Woods and Big E have collectively won 11 Tag Team Championships in WWE, including the longest reign in WWE history! This new series will allow fans to discover the origins and struggles of the three WWE Superstars before that fateful day when they realized they were stronger together than apart."

WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity #1 will hit comic stores on July 7th, and you can check out the full preview on the next slide.