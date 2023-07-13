WWE's The Undertaker Name-Dropped on Marvel's Secret Invasion

Professional wrestling and comic books have had a long-running unspoken relationship. Many of the scripted sport's biggest names have admitted to drawing inspiration from comic characters for their own in-ring looks. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has paid tribute to dozens of Marvel and DC characters with his ring attire over the years while current stars like Johnny Gargano and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins have followed suit. The connectivity is not a one way street either, as legendary names like "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Dave Bautista and more have portrayed roles in various comic book movies.

The latest wrestling x comic book crossover came in the fourth episode of Marvel's Secret Invasion. During a conversation, Don Cheadle's Rhodey likens firing Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury to hitting him with a professional wrestling maneuver.

"I fired Fury, okay? Nope, sorry. Correction: I DDT'd that dude from the top rope," Rhodey said. "It was like, Undertaker level. Really impressive."

Actually it was pretty cool to hear James Rhodes say the words "DDT from the top rope" and "Undertaker" in the last episode of #SecretInvasion even Marvel knows that pro wrestling is the best pic.twitter.com/4enFD3cuh7 — Rincón Distroyer del Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) July 12, 2023

Fans of both worlds were quick to point out that a top rope DDT is not something in Taker's arsenal, nor is it a move that any wrestler actually hits. The closest would be a tornado DDT, when a wrestler runs up the ropes and twists down to deliver their opponent's head into the mat.

Interestingly enough, the name-drop of The Undertaker in Secret Invasion confirms that he exists within the MCU, which raises some questions. Taker has worked matches against both Bautista and Rollins in his career, which suggests that both of those wrestlers also have their careers going within the fictional cinematic universe. That said, Bautista the actor portrays the MCU's Drax while Rollins is set to star in an unknown role in next summer's Captain America: Brave New World. Are the MCU's Bautista and Rollins secretly Skrulls as well?

Secret Invasion drops new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.

