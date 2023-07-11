WWE's Drew McIntyre Reportedly Joins Upcoming Dave Bautista Movie

The pathway from the squared circle to the silver screen has never been more traveled upon. Following Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's astronomical success in Hollywood, fellow WWE superstars like Dave Bautista and John Cena followed in the People's Champion's footsteps by starting full-time acting careers of their own. While those three have made movie-making their sole gig nowadays, there are a number of wrestlers who occasionally dip from in-ring competition to appear in a major motion-picture or television program. AEW World Champion MJF filmed scenes for Zac Efron's The Iron Claw last fall while WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will show face in next summer's Captain America: Brave New World.

Another top name can be added to that growing list of wrestlers landing roles in blockbusters. As reported by PWInsider, Drew McIntyre is set to appear in The Killer's Game and will miss next week's Monday Night Raw as a result. The Killer's Game is fronted by a fellow former WWE Champion, as Dave Bautista is set to lead the project. There is no word on who McIntyre will be playing.

You can check out the synopsis for The Killer's Game below...

Based on Jay Bonansinga's novel, the film is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg, with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.

This will be McIntyre's first feature film role and also the first time Bautista will share the big screen with a fellow wrestler. The future WWE Hall of Famer had previously noted that he does not have interest in working with Cena or Rock on a movie because he wants to avoid being "lumped in" with the wrestlers-turned-actors crowd. Bautista's range has been widely praised by fans, as he has done everything from popcorn blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy to intimate character work like Knock at the Cabin.

McIntyre and Bautista have never met each other in singles competition. The lone time their paths crossed in the squared circle was during the 2010 Royal Rumble match.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on McIntyre's reported feature film debut.