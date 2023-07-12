Secret Invasion Shows a Super Skrull In Action for the First Time

As teased in the first trailer for Secret Invasion, the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially has its first Super-Skrull. While the character Kl'rt is Marvel's most known Super-Skrull within the source material, the live-action world seems to be taking a different route. In the show's latest episode, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) is shown to possess powers paying homage to other Marvel heroes. Light spoilers up ahead for the latest episode of Secret Invasion, so proceed with caution if you've yet to catch up with the show!

In the episode's closing moments, a firefight breaks out between Gravik and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in which Gravik is shown to have healing capabilities thanks to his recreation of Extremis. Not only that, but Gravik also exhibits the ability to shapeshift his arm into something viewers will recognize as a tree-like branch similar to how Groot distorts his arm.

Earlier in the season, a scene at the Skrulls compound revealed Gravik had obtained genetic material from Groot, Cull Obsidian, Extremis soldiers, and Frost Beasts from Jotunheim. Those four characters are far different from the Super Skrull's origins, where he could mimic the different members of the Fantastic Four.

Marvel's First Family, of course, has yet to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite a reboot featuring the group being in active development.

"There are a lot out there, man. They really are. It's pretty crazy. As I learned from WandaVision, too, it is so lovely to see the level of engagement that fans have with this material, because I'm a fan too, and I have been reading Fantastic Four since I was a kid," Fantasic Four helmer Matt Shakman previously said of the film's casting process. "I love these characters. I love the chance that we have to bring them to the MCU and I really want to get it right and I know that everybody out there is really excited and feels passionate in the same way wanting to get it right. And so I encourage it. I think it's great. But yeah, I have no early answers for anyone today about casting."

