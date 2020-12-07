Triple H Says The Undertaker Is Working Towards a New Role in WWE

✖

The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) issued his final farewell to the WWE in the closing moments of Survivor Series last month. And while he continues to insist his in-ring career is over, it doesn't sound like his time with WWE will be up anytime soon. Triple H was asked about Calaway's future during the NXT TakeOver: WarGames post-show media conference call on Sunday and confirmed that he's working towards becoming a coach for the WWE Performace Center next year.

"I can tell you this, that any time Taker is involved here, any time he has walked through these doors, everybody that's here is better for it," Triple H said (h/t Inside The Ropes). "hey all come out of here with a different perspective, a fresh viewpoint, and he's one of the most knowledgeable guys that has ever been in the business, I believe. Even myself, I learn from him every time I'm around him.

"He is looking now, I believe, to move to the next phase of his life and we talked a lot about it, it involves being here, it involves the future, it involves getting more into that," he added. "I would like to believe he has earned the taking a breath off of his retirement for a moment, but we actually just touched base in the last couple of days and that is something that, coming out of the holidays, we will certainly be talking about in 2021, which is just one more reason to be excited about next year, with everything else that is happening. I think him involved, I just... I can't stress enough how impactful that would be for everybody."

The PC's current list of coaches includes Matt Bloom, Shawn Michaels, Johnny Moss, Norman Smiley, Robbie Brookside, Sara Amato, Terry Taylor and Scott Garland.

