The Undertaker Says 'The Last Ride' Isn't Finished, Teases Another Match

Undertaker: The Last Ride will release its fourth and penultimate episode on the WWE Network this Sunday after the Backlash pay-per-view. And while the finale is still scheduled for June 21, the documentary apparently isn't finished quite yet. The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, revealed in an interview with CBS Sports' State of Combat podcast last week that the final episode is still being filmed while also indicating his WrestleMania 36 match with AJ Styles wasn't his last.

"I just want to be at that level so people can say, 'Why on earth are you retiring? Why are you retiring when there is so much left in the tank?'" Undertaker said. "I think that match is still in me, and I think I can deliver it. I think once that match is there, I think I can walk away and be happy.

"This doc has really changed my perspective on a lot of things," he added. "It's a personal thing, I don't think I have anything left to prove to anyone. This is an internal thing and, in my mind, I've envisioned my exit and I'm just trying to find that exit."

Calaway's struggle with retirement has been the overarching theme of the documentary. His WrestleMania 33 match with Roman Reigns was supposed to be his send-off, but he was disappointed with the final product. Then he got back into shape for a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 34, but felt it went way too short. The last episode ended with the infamous tag team match involving the Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X at the 2018 Crown Jewel, something that was described as a train wreck by the wrestlers involved.

He admitted in the third episode that he was jealous of how easily Shawn Michaels was able to retire after his instant classic at WrestleMania XXVI.

"Selfishly, would I have liked to have gone 25, 26-0? Of course. I mean, that would probably have been the greatest record in all of wrestling," he said. "But, business is business, and sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. The most important thing, after that one, afterwards, I mean, I was concussed. So, I didn't even remember it. I was more concerned afterwards about my head to stop hurting and being able to come out of the dark for a couple weeks."

