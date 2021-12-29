WWE: Tiffany Stratton Makes NXT Debut

Tonight’s WWE NXT was the long-awaited debut of Tiffany Stratton, who has been teased with videos over the past couple of NXT episodes. She would take on Fallon Henley in her first match, and Stratton came out looking incredibly confident, and took charge of the match immediately. She would then lock in a wrist hold but Henley countered and worked in one of her own. Stratton then went up top and locked in Henley’s arm as she came down, pinning her to the ground. Henley got up and went to lock in a hold and she did on her second try, but Stratton countered and locked in one fo her own, and she taunted Henley a bit while she did it.

Henley threw Stratton into the ropes but Stratton hit a shoulder tackle. Then they evaded each other but Stratton picked up Henley and slammed her down on her back. Stratton then picked Henley up and whipped her into the corner. She then flipped a bit towards the corner and then slammed Henley down on the mat with a kiss, and that was enough for the win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That would be her first win in NXT, and she blew a kiss to the fans in the ring after her big win.

Now the next question becomes who her next opponent will be. Stratton will want to continue to build her momentum and getting some wins, but there will also be some in the NXT 2.0 locker room looking to knock her down a peg, so they will be lining up for a shot at NXT’s latest star.

Up to this point we’ve only seen vignettes of Stratton, and we know that she is quite wealthy, has a rich Father, and is not afraid to flaunt her wealth and skill in the ring. She didn’t deliver any promos after the match, so we’ll have to wait and see if she does next time to get a better feel for her character, but getting a win in your first match is a solid way to start an NXT run.

What did you think of Stratton’s NXT debut? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!