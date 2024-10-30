WWE’s Rhea Ripley Brutally Attacked on NXT

WWE NXT was a showcase for the Women’s Division throughout the entire show, but it just didn’t include NXT’s roster of stars. At one point the powerhouse group of Zaria, Kelani Jordan, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer were joined by TNA star Jordynne Grace, and then later they were joined by WWE Raw superstar Rhea Ripley. Ripley joked around with them and told them to have a killer match next week, but things took a turn for Ripley later in the episode, as NXT personnel ran to the parking lot to find Ripley attacked and bloody by her car. You can watch what happened in the video here.

A Brutal Attack

A backstage segment was happening with Ava Raine, Stevie Turner, and Robert Stone when referees ran by them towards the parking lot. More personnel joined them running towards the scene as Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were seen walking away from the car with bats in their hands and looking pretty proud of themselves.

Ripley’s car could be seen and then the officials called for medics, revealing a hurt Ripley slumping over by the car door.. They helped her sit up and she was in rough shape and bleeding. It was a brutal attack from Morgan and Rodriguez, and we are likely to see this addressed next on Monday Night Raw after she gets medical attention.

This is the latest chapter of the Morgan Ripley feud, and right now Morgan and her pals in Judgment Day have been getting some big wins. Not only is Morgan still Champion despite Ripley’s best efforts, but Dominik Mysterio also got a big win recently against Ripley’s old Terror Twins partner Damian Priest. Now they’ve gotten some payback on Ripley as well, so it will be interesting to see what Ripley’s next move will be.

What’s Next

After tonight’s interactions with the NXT locker room, perhaps someone from there might end up helping Ripley out a bit to even the odds. Ripley was also talking to Jordynne Grace, and seeing her join Ripley and mix it up with Morgan and Rodriguez would certainly be a Tag Team match that fans would love to see. We’ll have to wait and see how that shakes out, but I’m just putting that into the universe.

As for the rest of the Women’s Division in NXT, they have a full plate for next week’s NXT 2300 show. Ava announced a 10 Woman Tag Team match for next week that will include Grace, Jordan, Vaquer, Giulia, and Zaria against the opposing team of Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx. Then Lola Vice and Jaida Parker will possibly have a match of the night contender in a hardcore match, and both have shown they have no issues delivering in big moments, especially when weapons are involved.

What do you want to see next in Ripley and Morgan’s feud? You can talk all things wrestling and WEW with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!