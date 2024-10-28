WWE’s Fatal Influence Wins NXT Women’s North American Title, Zaria Finally Attacks at Halloween Havoc

The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship was up for grabs at Halloween Havoc, but it wasn’t a typical one-on-one scenario. Instead, NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan would have to defend her Title against the three members of Fatal Influence back to back to back in a Gauntlet Match, making her odds of retaining incredibly slim. If anyone could make it happen though it would be Jordan, and she was able to take down Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne in her first two matches. She looked as if she might make it happen against Fallon Henley, but Nyx and Jayne would provide key help that would allow Henley to pin Jordan and get the win, though the show wasn’t over. Zaria would then appear behind them in the ring and deliver a brutal attack to all three, making a statement in her first in-ring appearance, and you can watch it right here.

Two Down, One To Go

Jordan’s first opponent was Nyx, and they traded holds until Nyx got rocked with a kick to the face and a dropkick that sent her rolling out of the ring. Jordan then hit the springboard moonsault that knocked Nyx to the floor, and a crossbody followed into a cover, but Nyx kicked out. Jordan stayed aggressive though, and while Nyx put up a fight, Jordan was able to take her down and get the first elimination.

Up next was Jacy Jayne, and Jordan knocked her out of the ring right off the bat and then hit another big move off the ropes to knock her to the floor. Jordan wasted no time and went up top, hitting a crossbody and going for a cover, but Jayne kicked out.

Jordan got hit with a big knee to the face, which led to a pin attempt, but Jordan was able to kick out. Jayne didn’t let her get to her feet, locking in a hold around Jordan’s neck and head. Jordan was able to get to her feet and get the big win against Jayne, shocking Jayne in the process, though she wasn’t going out without one last statement.

The Numbers Game

Jayne clocked Jordan with a punch to the head after her loss, and Fallon Henley raced down to the ring and went right at the Champion. Henley slammed Jordan into the turnbuckle face first several times but Jordan was able to come back with an elbow strike. Henley slammed her down and went for a cover, but Jordan kicked out, and Henley slammed her face first into the mat a few times in frustration.

Jordan reversed a suplex attempt and planted Henley for a pin, but Henley kicked out. Jordan got Henley up but Henley got her fingers in Jordan’s eyes to break it up. Both superstars then hit clotheslines, leaving them on the mat. They got up and hit each other with hard strikes, and Jordan would knock Henley down two times in a row before hitting the big kick to complete the trilogy.

Jordan got rocked with a slam from Henley though, who went up top and hit a huge slam from the top rope into a cover, but Jordan was able to kick out before the 3 count. Henley tried to lift Jordan but Jordan halted it with a kick, and then slammed Henley down face first to the mat.

Jordan went up to hit the moonsault and got it, but Nyx was up on the apron to distract the referee. It worked, as it gave Henley long enough to kick out of the pin, but Jayne then showed up and distracted Jordan enough for Henley to get the knees up on the 450. Henley slammed Jordan down and then got the pin and the win, becoming the new Women’s North American Champion.

That’s when the lights went out and Zaria’s music hit. It could’ve been like before where she just appeared in the audience, but this time was vastly different, as Zaria appeared right behind Fatal Influence in the ring. She would then attack all three members and knock everyone down, leaving Fatal Influence wrecked as she stood tall in the ring.

