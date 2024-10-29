Lita Could Be Returning to WWE Sooner Than Later

A WWE legend could be making her return to WWE for the first time in over a year. Lita, who last competed at WrestleMania 39, has been out of action due to an attack from Trish Stratus that eventually led to a months long program between the WWE Hall of Famer and Becky Lynch.

While Lita hasn’t been seen on television since then, that could be changing soon. A new report from Fightful indicates that WWE has pitched an idea for her to appear in NXT during the upcoming show at 2300 Arena, the home of ECW. As seen on NXT Halloween Havoc over the weekend, Bubba Ray Dudley will likely have a presence there as well as Dawn Marie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lita got her wrestling start down in ECW back in 1999 before officially signing with WWE and becoming the “Queen of Extreme” that we know her as today. According to the report, she’d be involved in a multi-woman tag match during the tapings which is taking place Wednesday, November 6th. Thus far, Giulia, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Trick Williams, Ethan Page, Tony D’Angelo and Kelani Jordan are all advertised for the show.

Stratus and Lita both addressed their wrestling futures over the summer, explaining that they don’t like to use the word “retirement” because things in the professional wrestling world are constantly changing.

“Retirement? What is retirement? I’m not familiar with this word. I don’t know anything about this word,” said Stratus in a Q&A with Going Ringside. “We just stay ready. That’s a general statement that we [Trish and Lita] like to live by, just in case.”

Lita added, “which is good because you don’t usually have a lot of heads up on what you’re doing or what the plan is, and if you did, it most likely will change. It kind of informed myself to never get too excited until you walk through the curtain. It could change five times between when you’re presented with an idea to when it’s executed.”

Her latest run with the company was her first since a brief stint in 2018. After appearing in the 2022 Royal Rumble, she fought Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber for the Raw Women’s Championship. That eventually led to their partnership in their tag team, winning the Tag titles for the first time in her career. If she does appear in NXT to wrestle, it will be her first-ever match on the brand.