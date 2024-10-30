WWE’s Zaria Almost Breaks an Arm in NXT Debut, TNA’s Jordynne Grace Returns for Brawl

After weeks of epic vignettes and an all out assault at NXT Halloween Havoc, Zaria finally made her anticipated WWE in-ring debut during tonight’s episode f NXT. Many assumed it would be a strong showing, but what many didn’t expect was for Zaria to almost break a superstar’s arm in the process. Somehow that was only the beginning of a huge segment, as Zaria was then confronted by Fatal Influence and the NXT Women’s Champion, and that led to Zaria getting reinforcements from a host of big time superstars, as well as the returning TNA star Jordynne Grace.

A Vicious Debut

First up though was Zaria’s in-ring debut, which was against Brinley Reece. Reece was all smiles at the beginning of the match and met Zaria’s energy head-on, but things took a turn when Zaria hyper extended Reece’s elbow. That wasn’t enough for Zaria though, and she then kept pushing against the elbow and threatening to break the arm as Reece yelled in pain (you can watch that here).

That’s when Zaria took it one step further and struck the arm, popping it back into place and causing even more pain in the process. The match was done pretty soon after, with Zaria getting an effective and statement making win in her big debut.

Making Enemies

That’s when Fatal Influence came down through the crowd to address what happened at Halloween Havoc. “Zaria, oh Zaria! Yeah up here. You stole our moment on Sunday, so now we return the favor,” Fallon Henley said. “I don’t care that you’re new here. I don’t care, no one does. You’re going to learn that you don’t mess with Fatal Influence.” Then as they made their way down, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade came out from backstage from the other side of the ring, saying they didn’t want to step on toes but wanted to welcome and introduce Zaria to the roster.

They all surrounded the ring as Zaria tried to keep them at bay, but Kelani Jordan then raced in and joined her side. The numbers were still off, but that’s when Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer ran in and stood in the ring to make it four against five. Then the final surprise was delivered when TNA star Jordynne Grace hit the ring and joined the group, making it five on five.

After meeting in the ring, all 10 women would start to brawl, ending with Grace and Zaria launching Perez over the ropes to clear out her team on the floor. This all set up an epic battle at NXT 2300, as Ava Raine would reveal 10 woman Tag Team match featuring everyone that was in the brawl, and it should easily be one of the biggest matches of the night.

Are you excited for NXT 2300, and what do you think of the card so far?