WWE’s Latest Trademark Filing Could Be Good News for Alexa Bliss Fans

Alexa Bliss has been back on WWE TV for a few weeks now, popping up in vignettes while undergoing “therapy.” The segments have indicated she still has the same gimmick from the past couple of years, including her continued obsession with her demonic doll Lily, and not even her out-of-character request for fans to let things play out could stop them from voicing their frustration over her booking online. But fans who are holding out hop for a Bliss character change might be in luck as it was discovered on Monday that WWE filed a trademark for “The Goddess” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on Jan. 19.

The filing is described as, “Mark For: THE GODDESS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Bliss used “The Goddess” as a nickname for the majority of her WWE career up until she started affiliating herself with Bray Wyatt in 2020. Bliss betrayed Wyatt at WrestleMania 37 last April (for reasons that still haven’t quite been explained) and other than a Firefly Funhouse segment the following night Wyatt was kept off WWE TV until his release last July. Bliss continued evolving her persona until Extreme Rules when Charlotte Flair ripped up Lily and wrote Bliss off TV to undergo surgery.

As of now, it’s unclear if Bliss will compete in this Saturday’s Royal Rumble event in St. Louis. Check out the latest card for the event below: