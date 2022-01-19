Alexa Bliss Asks WWE Fans to Let Her Story Play Out, But Many Aren’t Listening

Alexa Bliss recently returned to Monday Night Raw via a pair of pre-taped segments while she unsuccessfully undergoes therapy. Each of the segments shows that Bliss hasn’t dropped the supernatural gimmick she had prior to her hiatus from TV, indicating she still has magic powers from her days aligning with The Fiend and is still obsessed with her demonic doll, Lily. Fans had hoped that between her absences and Lily getting torn to shreds by Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules she would either be debuting a new character or switching back to her “Goddess” persona, but neither seem to be the case at this time. Noticing the backlash online, Bliss tweeted out on Tuesday, “Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out …”

“Let it play out” has become somewhat of a catchphrase on social media over the past year, both for people defending WWE’s booking decisions and used as a point of mockery from its critics. One look at the responses to Bliss’ tweet displays that as many immediately brought up gimmicks like Bearcat Lee and Karrion Kross’ “gladiator” armor that led to both of them getting released last year. You can see some of the responses in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How do you feel about Bliss’ current direction? Do you think a character change is still coming? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

https://twitter.com/AlexaBliss_WWE/status/1483471620878442497?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Certain Track Record

https://twitter.com/NeoRealityEnt/status/1483577211886223364?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This Clip Popped Up a Lot

https://twitter.com/lattimer_tobias/status/1483482440840658944?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It Hasn’t Gone Well

https://twitter.com/PhoenixJustice/status/1483583632161792004?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Played

https://twitter.com/NJD316/status/1483629485597540354?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wonders

https://twitter.com/boom_guy_/status/1483509483586428929?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Unfortunately, Twitter Isn’t the Place for This

https://twitter.com/robschamberger/status/1483526970029731843?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Latest in Waiting