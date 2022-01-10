Alexa Bliss Seems to Shoot Down Idea That She’s Changing Characters Again

Alexa Bliss has undergone quite a transformation over the past couple of years. She spent the latter half of 2020 seemingly shedding her “Goddess” persona in favor of a more supernatural persona like The Fiend, who she had aligned herself with. This eventually led to Bliss resurrecting Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego after Randy Orton set him on fire in an Inferno Match, only to then betray him with her own demonic form at WrestleMania 37. Wyatt was promptly written off TV and wouldn’t appear again until his release last July, while Bliss tried to extend her persona through a haunted doll called Lily.

But then at Extreme Rules she failed to beat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, resulting in Flair tearing up Lily while Bliss tried to appear like she was foaming at the mouth (though the Alka Seltzer tablet she was using wasn’t quite working). This was used as a way to write her off TV to undergo surgery, and many fans started believing that when she returned it would be as a character that closer resembled her “Goddess” persona. WWE even teased last week that Bliss would begin her “journey” back to Raw on this week’s episode. But Bliss seemingly shot down the idea of undergoing any sort of her change with her latest tweet, posting a photo of her current character while writing, “Dear Monday Night RAW, Starting tonight… she’s officially YOUR problem now. Good luck.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AlexaBliss_WWE/status/1480556173044629507?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

But while Bliss’ character has been divisive, she has often stated in interviews that she’s having a blast portraying the character. She said as much in an interview with ComicBook prior to WrestleMania.

“I’ve been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I’ve ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it’s like nothing is off-limits and that’s what’s so fun about it,” Bliss said. “And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that’s out of the box, and completely different.

“And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I’d be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you, but it’s been so fun and I’m just so happy with how it’s turning out because we don’t know. It’s been a week-by-week thing. We’re just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it’s going,” she added.