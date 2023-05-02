Is Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Headed to WWE?

WWE has seen its fair share of crossovers with famous athletes and celebrities over the years. One of the latest examples was San Francisco 49ers tight end (and diehard wrestling fan) George Kittle, who hopped the barricade at WrestleMania 39 to help Pat McAfee win an impromptu match against The Miz. Kittle appearance apparently caught the attention of another top NFL tight end in the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. The two-time Super Bowl Champion confirmed in an interview with TMZ that he's been in talks with The Miz about coming in to make an appearance for WWE.

"We got to. We have to eventually figure it. My guy, George Kittle is at WrestleMania throwing clotheslines left and right. It was awesome to see him go nuts. I have to get involved somehow, someway. Me and The Miz have been talking a little bit about it. Hopefully, we can brew something into fruition," Kelce said (h/t Fighful). Stay tuned for future updates!

Kelce previously showed off his pro wrestling credentials after this year's AFC Championship game when he addressed Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals by quoting The Rock — "know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!" Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also showed off his wrestling fandom by wearing the custom-made WWE Championship belt through the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade party in February. He even caught the attention of Paul Heyman.

"The Special Counsel" to Roman Reigns took exception to Mahomes wearing the title, given the real championship belongs to his "Tribal Chief." Heyman wrote on Instagram. "Being the #SuperBowl Winning QB must be the second best feeling in sports, next to being the reigning defending undisputed @WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion in the main event of the box office record smashing #WrestleMania 39! Here's the #KansasCity @Chiefs' big-time hero, cosplaying his fantasy of being YOUR #TribalChief. Or, since he's never going to be on the level of the #HeadOfTheTable, perhaps he's doing a little roleplay as the #Wiseman? In which case, I offer to Mr. Mahomes, with any false humility aside, and all due (dis)respect, I do it so much better than you, kind sir!"

