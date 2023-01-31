The Rock Responds to Travis Kelce's Promo After the Kansas City Chiefs Won the AFC Conference Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs won their third AFC Championship in four years on Sunday night by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 via a last-second field goal at Arrowhead Stadium. The team's victory celebration included various players clapping back at all the trash-talking the Bengals players and their fans had done leading up to the game. That included Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who posted a video earlier this week claiming Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Patrick Mahomes' father after beating him in their first three head-to-head matchups.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took exception to that, and in his post-game speech he told Pureval to "know your role and shut your mouth, you jaborni!" Wrestling fans immediately recognized this as one of The Rock's many catchphrases. Dwayne Johnson responded to Kelce on Monday, applauding him for his delivery.

My boy Trav out here cuttin’ Rock promos with the 🔥 🎤 🏆 🏈 👊🏾

Love it!! @tkelce

Super bowl bound!! https://t.co/1XxBMpCWON — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 31, 2023

My boy said what he said.

I appreciate the venomous “shut yo” over formal “shut your” 🤣👊🏾🏆@tkelce https://t.co/U2Ef4xoVWK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 31, 2023

The Chiefs will now face the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. As for Johnson, it's been heavily rumored that he would be competing at WrestleMania 39 this coming April in Los Angeles. However, WWE's Paul Levesque threw cold water on that idea during Saturday night's Royal Rumble post-show press conference.

"I just don't think it's in the cards," Levesque told reporters. "Then again, I don't know. We always have conversations with him because he loves it so much and we'd love for him to be a part of it. He's the biggest star in Hollywood and maybe the most recognizable person on the planet. Why wouldn't we want him to be part of it? This is his home. It's an open invitation. We don't lock the door. He has an open invitation to walk through it anytime he wants, but he's incredibly busy. I think that respect factors both ways. He wouldn't want to do it unless he could absolutely do it. There is no way he would show up here and half-ass it. There is no way he would show up here and not come in and want to put every single thing he had into it to make it the best it could possibly be. Unless he could do that, it won't happen. He knows the door is open and when he has the time and availability to do it, he can come in and electrify everybody."