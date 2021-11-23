WWE’s Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s Oldest Daughter Has Begun Wrestling Training

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s oldest daughter, Aurora Rose Levesque, has already begun her training to be a professional wrestler, as confirmed by her mother in a new interview with TalkSport. Stephanie explained, “We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s (Vince McMahon) job.’ So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality. Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do.”

McMahon also gave an update on Triple H following the cardiac event he suffered back in September, saying, “Paul is doing great, thank you very much for asking.” “The Game” was spotted in a recent video along with other WWE officials looking at the construction site of WWE’s new headquarters building.

During his absence, Shawn Michaels has been overseeing the NXT 2.0 brand. He described what that’s been like during an interview with Sports Illustrated last month.

“Trying to step in and fill his role is impossible to do,” Michaels said. “Everybody here misses him unbelievably, especially me. But I always go back to this — everything in real life takes precedence over everything else. This was a situation where my best friend needed my help and needed me to step in, so I look at this as an opportunity, in a small way, to thank him for everything he did for me earlier in my career.

“Taking over the responsibilities here is a drop in the bucket compared to what he did for me all those years back,” he added. “I’m honored to at least have the opportunity to pay him back a little bit and be there for him. That’s what this whole company does —this whole relaunch has been everyone pulling together, and I’m energized and inspired to keep this NXT territory going strong during his absence.”