WWE’s Triple H Seemingly Back at Work in New WWE Headquarters Video

Earlier this year WWE’s Triple H had a health scare, as he suffered what is being called a cardiac event and then underwent surgery. for it. In his absence, Shawn Michaels has been heading up NXT, and while Triple H might have already started working again, he hasn’t been seen on camera since his surgery. Today a TikTok video gave us our first on-camera sighting, as Triple H was seen along with a full roster of WWE executives touring the construction site of the new WWE Headquarters. It was a brief video, but it’s good to see him up and back in the mix, and thanks to Louis Dangoor for the video.

Dangoor shared the video on Twitter with the caption “Good to see Triple H here checking out the ongoing construction of the new WWE HQ. This is the first time he’s been spotted publicly since his “cardiac event” and subsequent surgery in September.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheLouisDangoor/status/1461761095157362698

After the surgery Triple H received support from all over WWE, and he thanked everyone on social media. You can find his comments below.

“I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life,” Triple H wrote on Twitter. “Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️”

NXT recently relaunched the brand with NXT 2.0, delivering a colorful new look, a new logo, a new theme, and a new focus on introducing new talent. It even gave us a new NXT Champion, as Tommaso Ciampa was finally reunited with Goldie after emerging victorious from a Fatal 4-Way, and since then we’ve had a new NXT Women’s Champion crowned in Mandy Rose, a new North American Champion crowned in Carmelo Hayes, and new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions in Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Hopefully we see Triple H back on camera and in. themix in NXT soon.