Trish Stratus Teases WWE Matches With Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus had what was originally positioned as her retirement match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. However, the seven-time women’s champion and WWE Hall of Famer has continued to leave the door open for a few more matches against the other members of the Four Horsewomen, particularly Sasha Banks. She talked about facing “The Boss” in a new interview with ET Canada this week, shooting down any notions that she’s running away from the matchup.

“I’ve heard that I’m running from her which is absolutely untrue,” Stratus said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). “I mean, at one point she had done this promo that I’m not ready and I posted a picture of my six-pack and I said, ‘I am ready, girl’. Yeah, listen, she’s, and you know, it’s like these little moments, right? So her and I had maybe a five-minute moment in the — 2018, like so many years ago now, Royal Rumble. And to this day, people like, ‘That’s the match we want to see.’”

“They just, sometimes you just have this energy that’s palpable and you just have this, you know, it’s like when Lita and I faced off. Ooh, they felt that. When Rock and (Steve) Austin faced off, people felt that. So when Sasha and I faced off, I mean, I felt it too, you know, and it was a good moment. So will follow up on it? I mean, if there’s an opportunity, perhaps,” she added.

Days before WrestleMania 38, WWE will be in Canada this weekend for a pair of live events where Stratus will be the special guest host. Becky Lynch took the opportunity to try a stir up drama with Stratus, who fired back by saying she’s bringing her wrestling boots to the shows.

I was always more of a Lita fan…. And I still ended her. You don’t want to have words with me Trish. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 24, 2022

“No words? Cool. I’ll bring my bootsAnd the fans will get the best of both words,” Stratus wrote in response. Lynch is set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, while Banks will team with Naomi to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in a four-team match.

