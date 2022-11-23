WWE Ultimate Logan Paul Figure Revealed as Mattel Creations Exclusive

Logan Paul has gotten off to a hot start since signing with WWE, delivering standout performances in all three of his matches to this point, including the entertaining match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Now he's hit another major milestone, as Mattel has revealed the first look at his first-ever WWE figure. Logan Paul will be getting his own Ultimate Edition figure based on his look from WrestleMania 38, and it will be a Mattel Creations exclusive. The figure looks impressive, even if it's just in renders at the moment, and you can pre-order it here when it goes live on November 25th at 9 AM PT.

The figure will be available to pre-order from November 25th to December 9th, and there are no purchase limits for the figure. In addition to the 30 points of articulation, you'll get two extra heads featuring bigger expressions, and his jacket, sunglasses, and necklace (with Pokemon card case attached) are all removable.

(Photo: Mattel)

The figure will cost $45 and is expected to ship on or before October 1st, 2023. You can find images of the new figure above and you can find the official description below.

"Creator, entrepreneur, director, professional boxer and wrestler Logan Paul is many things. We're now thrilled to introduce him as a WWE Ultimate Action Figure! The King of Social Media rocks his wild outfit from his WrestleMania 38 match and even comes with his collector's lanyard. Also included are extra heads, swappable hands, and authentic entrance gear like his signature black sunglasses. This Logan Paul figure has True FX detail and more than 30 points of articulation for

WWE moves and any other crazy stunts this icon does to live life on the edge.

WWE Logan Paul Ultimate Edition Action Figure

Stands approximately 6 inches tall

Includes extra heads, swappable hands, and authentic entrance gear including signature black sunglasses

TrueFX facial detailing

30+ points of articulation including an ab-crunch torso, butterfly joints, double-jointed arms and knees, and articulated toes

Premium packaging with design elements from his WrestleMania 38 gear

Made-to-order figure

Images are renders only; final product may vary

This item will be available Made To Order on November 25, 2022 at 9am PT through December 9, 2022 at 11:59pm PT with NO PURCHASE LIMITS. The Made To Order version is expected to ship in Q3 2023. For more details on Made To Order items click here.

