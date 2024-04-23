Latest Unsettling Uncle Howdy Teases From WWE Raw Unraveled

Another set of clues about Uncle Howdy's impending arrival went down on WWE Raw this week. In recent weeks there have been several cryptic videos and unsettling photos uncovered but the latest tease makes it appear that his arrival is sooner than later. Previous teases have hinted at a potential faction on its way to WWE, as the clues were referred to as "us." There was talk about bringing in a group known as the "Wyatt 6" when Wyatt returned to WWE, but that storyline never came to fruition with his tragic passing. There has been speculation over the last few weeks that former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan may be on his way back to WWE after he cancelled his independent bookings due to "contractual obligations." Typically, that is a code WWE contracted wrestlers use while not disclosing that they have signed a deal.

While the SmackDown teases last week were more about himself, this week on Raw seems to be all about the viewers. The glitch this week took place during Alpha Academy's segment. The symbols flashed on the screen along with a barcode. When scanned, the text on the screen reads: You will bear witness. Begin the endless crawl. Type the number of sense organs and you shall behold all. >>> Red Circle. >>> Buzzards Follow." The "sense" organs the text is referring to are the eyes, skin, ears, nose, and tongue. This clue could very likely be referring to the five other members. After typing in the number five as the total, it prepares an invitation and provides a greeting: Howdy: Hello. Wyatt: Forever."

The video displayed afterward says "coming soon" in a vintage font, glitching out to a video of a house in the night. There appears to be a shadowy figure in the night that once again glitches. As the camera man gets closer, a piece of paper flies across the screen with "remember who you are" written on it. The cameraman stumbles back to run away as the same symbols from previous videos glitch onto the screen.

While Howdy was first introduced into the late Bray Wyatt's faction on SmackDown, the WWE Draft is set to take place very soon. The teases have been taking place across both shows, and with they are increasingly more creepy each time, it would be a great surprise for fans in attendance at WWE Backlash in France.

