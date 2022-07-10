The Undertaker Names His Favorite WWE Moments Ahead of Tonight's Biography: WWE Legends Season Premiere

A&E's Biography: WWE Legends returns tonight with an episode centered on one of the greatest legends in pro wrestling history, The Undertaker. The persona portrayed by Mark Calaway across three decades was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April and has seemingly wrestled for the final time after announcing his retirement back in 2020. The WWE on A&E Twitter account uploaded a special video of "The Deadman" on Sunday, showing him answer a few questions about his career.

Regarding his favorite WWE memory, Calaway said, "I would have to say WrestleMania 25 with Shawn Michaels. I don't think it gets much better than that." He quickly followed that up with a moment from WrestleMania 28 where he, Michaels and Triple H stood on the entrance ramp following the Hell in a Cell match that extended Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak to 19-0.

Undertaker shares his most LEGENDARY @WWE memory of all time and more ahead of the season premiere of Biography: WWE Legends featuring @Undertaker debuting TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/wZDNs3QihZ — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) July 10, 2022

WWE's new lineup of content on A&E will include a new season of Biography as well as WWE Rivals and WWE Smack Talk, both of which also premieres tonight. Here are the official synopses for each show:

"Biography: WWE Legends" – Season Two Premieres Sunday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Under the award-winning "Biography" banner, each two-hour episode will tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE's most memorable Legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. Legends featured this season include The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X and a look at the iconic first-ever WrestleMania.

"WWE Rivals" – New Series Premieres Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET

Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leads a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries to delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE. Each one-hour episode features archival footage from WWE's library as well as interviews with the Legends involved and the Superstars that watched these rivalries unfold. Rivalries featured this season include "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret "The Hitman" Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge and the "Monday Night Wars" between WCW and WWE.

"WWE Smack Talk" – New Series Premieres Sunday, July 10 at 11pm ET/PT

Featuring WWE Legend Booker T, Hot 97 and ESPN host Peter Rosenberg and WWE host Jackie Redmond, each half-hour after show episode breaks down the biggest moments from each Sunday's episode of "Biography: WWE Legends" and "WWE Rivals" as well as reveals new information that didn't make the cut. Along the way, Booker, Peter and Jackie will welcome WWE Legends, current Superstars and other celebrity guests to further discuss the night's events.