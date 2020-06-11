The Undertaker Praises Drew McIntyre's Run as WWE Champion

The Undertaker and reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre crossed paths last year when "The Deadman" opted to get involved in Roman Reigns' feud with Shane McMahon. The end result was a tag team match pitting Reigns and Taker against McMahon and McIntyre in a No Holds Barred at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which fans praised as being one of "The Phenom's" best matches in years. McIntyre eventually abandoned his heel persona, showed off more charisma on television and eventually climbed his way to the main event of WrestleMania 36, where he beat Brock Lesnar to win his first world championship.

In a new interview with TV Insider previewing the next episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, Mark Calaway praised McIntyre for the work he's been doing as WWE's top guy.

"I'm really proud of Drew. He earned it," Calaway said. "He came in with a lot of fanfare, and it didn't quite work out for him. He has been one of the guys from day one who has come to me and picked my mind on different things and asked me my opinion on a lot of things. He is actually someone who has listened and tried to apply some of the stuff that I've given him.

"So I'm really happy for Drew," he added. "Sometimes it takes a while to figure things out. For a lot of guys, you have to taste a little bit of failure and regroup and find out how important all this is to you. He did that. He left and worked and came back. His confidence is so much better now than it was. He always had the tools. A lot of times it takes a little longer to put the whole package together. I think he is really starting to do that now."

McIntyre will compete in his latest championship defense this Sunday against Bobby Lashley at the Backlash pay-per-view. Check out the full card below:

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

