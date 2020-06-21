WWE Posts a Tribute to The Undertaker Following His Retirement Announcement

✖

The Undertaker stated in the closing moments of the Undertaker: The Last Ride finale on Sunday that he had no intention of stepping back inside of a WWE ring unless absolutely necessary, effectively retiring from professional wrestling. While Mark Calaway had debated retiring multiple times over the past few years (all of which was shown throughout the five-part series), he explained that his victory over AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 was the perfect send-off he had been looking for.

Hours after the episode dropped, WWE released a tribute photo to "The Deadman," highlighting some of hs most memorable moments throughout the years.

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

He concluded — "I've got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer. There's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed, it's time for new guys to come up. I don't know, the time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It's really opened my eyes to the bigger picture and allowed me to not judge myself as harshly on these last few years. To see things on a broader scale."

Styles took to Twitter to release his own response to Taker's departure.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

