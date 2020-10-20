The Undertaker Reportedly Returning to WWE Television at Survivor Series 2020

✖

The Undertaker announced in the final chapter of The Last Ride earlier this year that he was officially retiring from the WWE. However "The Phenom" might be on his way back to WWE television, if the latest report from @WrestleVotes is to be believed. The insider account wrote on Tuesday, "The upcoming 11/22 Survivor Series PPV will be built around the 30th Anniversary of The Undertaker, including him making a live appearance on the show," before adding that there are no plans for him to wrestle as of now.

WWE has already started the celebration of Undertaker's 30-year anniversary with the "30 Days of the Deadman" series on the WWE Network, a string of documentaries capturing the different aspects of Mark Calaway's WWE career including the Brothers of Destruction tag team and Paul Bearer.

The upcoming 11/22 Survivor Series PPV will be built around the 30th Anniversary of The Undertaker, including him making a live appearance on the show. A source states as of now, The Undertaker will not be wrestling at the event. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 20, 2020

That series will start this Sunday with a new episode of WWE Untold, recapping the feud between "The Phenom" and Randy Orton.

An #RKO OUTTA NOWHERE wasn't enough to take down The @undertaker at #WrestleMania 21! 👀 @RandyOrton 𝗪𝗪𝗘 𝗨𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗱: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗺 & 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗞𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿 kicks off our 30 Days of The Deadman celebration THIS SUNDAY on WWE Network. pic.twitter.com/CSDthLgn64 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 20, 2020

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said in The Last Ride series finale in June. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

Do you expect Undertaker to have one more match, or at least hit somebody with a Tombstone at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments below!