The Undertaker Sends Message to WWE Fans After Retirement Announcement

The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) announced during the Undertaker: The Last Ride finale on Sunday that he had no intentions of stepping back inside a wrestling ring to compete, effectively retiring from pro wrestling after spending more than 30 years in the business. Since then fans and wrestlers alike have to taken to social media to thank "The Deadman" for is countless memorable moments and incredible matches. On Monday "The Phenom" responded in kind, taking to Twitter with a photo from WrestleMania 34 while writing "#ThankYou."

In less than three hours the post had nearly 80,000 likes.

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

He concluded — "I've got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away."

In an interview with ComicBook.com on Thursday, Calaway gave his personal Mount Rushmore of pro wrestlers.

"You got to have [Ric] Flair. You got to have [Hulk] Hogan. Stone Cold [Steve Austin].... That fourth one's tough. It could be Harley [Race]. It could be Dusty [Rhodes]. It could be Bruno [Sammartino]. And I base that on contributions to the business. Not so much if they were a great worker or this or that, but... Oh, I know my fourth, it's Andre [The Giant]. I don't know why I forgot Andre," he said. "So yeah, it would probably be Flair, Hogan, Stone Cold and Andre."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.