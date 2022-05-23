WWE's Decision to Unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships Was Reportedly Last-Minute

✖

Last week's Friday Night SmackDown ended with The Usos successfully defeating RK-Bro to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, thanks to a major assist from Roman Reigns. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer had been reporting for weeks that WWE never had any initial intention of unifying the tag titles, hence why the match originally scheduled for WrestleMania Backlash was scrapped in favor of a non-title six-man tag team match. He noted on this week's Wrestling Observer Radio that the decision for the Usos to win the titles was a last-minute one. Vince McMahon reportedly went through with it after acknowledging that the company had been teasing it for so long.

"You know that was a last-minute decision. Well, I think that was part of it [advertising it, but not delivering it]. They had no planned finish….The plan was always the angle at the end, it was never Riddle and Orton winning. It was a way to get out of it. It was probably a DQ for Roman Reigns interfering. I wasn't told that directly, I was only told the big thing was the angle. As for what they would do about the finish, they went back and forth and Vince made the call. Basically, you know what, 'we've been pushing this so much we might as well do it.' It's not like it was some long-term plan and this was the day that they're gonna go back. I mean literally, there was no plan other than the big angle…The decision itself wasn't made until Friday," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

The finish was seemingly made in order to set up Reigns' next challenger for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reports popped up last week stating he'll defend his title against Riddle at Money in the Bank and Randy Orton at SummerSlam before finally clashing with Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Wales in September. It hasn't been reported what WWE's plans are for either show's tag division going forward.

