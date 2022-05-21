WWE Crowns Undisputed Tag Team Champions on SmackDown

✖

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was the long-awaited Tag Team Championships Unification match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. Early on it was all Usos, and then things got worse when Riddle took a hard slam to the turnbuckle, and that had a big effect on him throughout the match. Jimmy kept the pressure on too, hitting a back suplex on Riddle and shushing the crowd before tagging Jey. Jey stomped on Riddle but Riddle managed to finally get to Orton and The Viper got the hot tag, coming in light a freight train.

Orton made Jimmy pay with two clotheslines and a slam to the mat, and then he did the same to Jey. He then had Jimmy on the ropes and connected with his trademark DDT, and then it was time for an RKO, which he hit on Jimmy and then went for a cover, but Jey broke it up in time.

Then things took a turn, as both Reigns and Heyman would get involved in and turn the match in The Usos' favor. Eventually, that was too much for RK-Bro to overcome, and Jey would get the pin on Riddle to steal the match and become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Unfortunately for RK-Bro, things got even worse, as after the match Reigns started stomping on Riddle, and then they dragged him outside of the ring. Riddle got slammed into a post and Orton got slammed with some steel steps, and you could see kids crying and heartbroken at what The Bloodline were doing to their favorite Tag Team.

Then Reigns would put Riddle on the announce table and Jey would dive off the top rope and hit a splash, shattering the table in the process. Then Reigns went and picked up Orton and applied a guillotine, knocking him out too. It was a rough scene for RK-Bro, and now The Bloodline owns the Tag Team Division.

What did you think of the match and the result? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!