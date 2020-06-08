Latest Reports on Velveteen Dream Leaving NXT for Either WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown

Velveteen Dream was on the losing end of a Backlot Brawl Match with Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday, and as a result he can't challenge for the NXT Championship as long as Cole holds the title. Given that he's been in NXT for a few years now, many fans assumed the loss meant he'd be moving up to either the Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown roster in the near future. However that might not be the case.

WrestleTalk reported on Monday via an unnamed source that while the higher-ups in WWE did discuss Dream possibly moving to one of the other rosters but then decided against it. Meanwhile Matt Riddle's move to SmackDown has already been confirmed, and Dominik Dijakovic and Chelsea Green are both reportedly making the jump in the near future.

Triple H was asked about Dream's status during his post-show conference call on Sunday night, and couldn't give a direct answer.

"I think that at any given time there is opportunity for a talent to shift and move whether that be Velveteen Dream or anybody else and sometimes you can see talent on Raw and SmackDown and you know you can only be in the same place doing the same thing for so long so much like you saw Finn Balor come here I think you are going to see that back and forth and shifting," he said. "As far as Velveteen Dream goes specifically, you'll have to wait and see."

Check out the full results from NXT TakeOver: In Your House below:

Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Shotzi Blackheart def. Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae

Finn Balor def. Damian Priest

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee def. Johnny Gargano

NXT Championship: Adam Cole def. Velveteen Dream (Backlot Brawl Match)

Karrion Kross def. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai def. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

